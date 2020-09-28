113th Birth Anniversary of Bhagat Singh celebrated

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 27 Sep: The 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was celebrated at the Picture Palace Chowk here, today, under the aegis of Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA). Those present on the occasion garlanded the statue of Bhagat Singh and remembered his contribution to the independence of the country. Public representatives of various organisations of the town participated. The speakers recalled for the contribution made by Shaheed Bhagat Singh to the independence of the country. They demanded an end to inequality and to realise the dreams of socialism. It was asserted that, from time to time, there was need to remember the martyrs so that the young generation could realise the contribution of the martyrs to the freedom of the country.

Satish Kumar urged the Central and State Governments Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters should be included in the school curriculum. Among those present on this occasion were former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, former municipal chairman Manmohan Mall, Sudhir Dobhal, Salim Ahmed, Shiv Arora, RP Badoni, Puran Juyal, Rajesh Sharma, Anita Saxena and many others.