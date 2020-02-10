12 Teachers presented ‘Best Teachers Awards’ by USERC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Feb: The Uttarakhand Science Education & Research Centre (USERC) in collaboration with Sardar Bhagwan Singh University organised the awards and felicitation ceremony of the Digital Technology Awareness Competition today in the varsity premises.

MLA Munna Singh Chauhan was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Richa (Under Secretary, Information & Science Technology, Uttarakhand), DK Singh (Director, Uttarakhand Council of Biotechnology), Vinod Kumar (Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Dehradun),. Kamlesh Singh Rana (Director, State Bank Institute of Learning and Development, Dehradun), Padma Shri awardee Kalyan Singh Rawat and Naina (Global Speaker) were present as Guests of Honour. The programme was presided over by Durgesh Pant (Director, USERC). The Chief Guest was welcomed by Prof Veerma Ram (In Chair Vice Chancellor).

Chief Guest Chauhan addressed the teachers and students of various schools and called upon the teachers to adapt a positive attitude on contributing to the development of the State and the character building of the students. He also felicitated 12 teachers with the Best Teachers’ Awards.

The teachers awarded were Deepak Rawat (Glacier Public School), Urmila Verma (St Kabeer Academy), ID Bahuguna (GIC, Balawala), JS Bhandari (GIC, Miyanwala), SK Saini (GIC, Maldevta), Kulshlanand Bhatt (GIC, Baronwala), Arjun S Panwar (GIC, Koti), AK Gupta (GIC, Doiwala), Seema Negi (SGRR, Balawala), Neelam Negi (Abhinav Children Academy), Deepa Bisht (The Indian Academy) and BP Bhatt (Principal, GIC, Nathuawala).

Gunjan (St. Kabeer Academy), Aaliya Khan (The Indian Academy) and Supriya Sharma (Glacier Public School) were awarded as overall competition winners. The function concluded with a cultural programme presented by USERC. Present on the occasion were Krishan Rawat (Registrar), Prof FC Garg (Dean, Academics), Prof Manish Arora (Dean, Student Welfare) and Zorawar Singh (Manager). The event was coordinated by Capt Nalini Mehrishi, Dr Vikas Jadon, Dr R Arun Mozhi, Dr Abu Zaid and student members of various societies of the University. The function ended with the National Anthem.