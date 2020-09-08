120 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients at Mahant Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 Sep: Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has reserved 120 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. As many as a hundred beds have been kept reserved for General and Oxygen requiring patients, while 20 ICU beds have been reserved for critical patients.

It is worth mentioning that Indian Council of Medical Research has granted permission to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital to test samples of Covid-19 patients. Test reports for OPD and admitted patients of the hospitals will be available in-house. The facility of sample testing will start from 8 September. According to the guidelines, Rs 2,400 will be charged by a private lab according to the guidelines.

This information was provided by the Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Vinay Rai. He disclosed that a ward and an ICU located in a separate wing of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital had been reserved for Covid-19 patients. Since all the beds at Doon Hospital have been filled by Covid-19 patients, the patients are being referred to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital from there. Besides this, there has also been an increase in the number of patients referred to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital from other private hospitals and medical colleges. The recovery rate of Covid Positive patients is 85 Percent at SMIH Hospital. Many of the Covid-19 patients have already recovered as a result of the treatment and have been discharged.

The Management of the Hospital has issued instructions to the staff of emergency, respiratory, ICU and Corona Wards to be on high alert. Nodal Officer for Covid-19 Dr Jagdish Rawat said that separate teams had been deputed for the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients at the general and I.C.U. Wards.

On Monday, a meeting was organised of the hospital’s senior officials regarding Covid-19. Keeping in mind the abrupt increase in number of Covid-19 cases, the leaves of doctors, nursing staff and other support staff have been suspended. Rooms of Private Wards have also been reserved for VIP and VVIP patients.

Separate arrangement for Non-Covid Patients

Separate arrangements have been made for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and non-Covid patients at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The Hospital Management has made all possible efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection. The non-Covid patients are being provided General and Super-specialty services at the hospital just like normal days. The facilities of Neuro, Urology, Plastic Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Breast & Endocrine Surgery, Cath Lab and CTVS, Nephrology, Dialysis, ICU are available at the hospital just like before.