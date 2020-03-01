14th Uttarakhand State Science & Technology Congress confers 55 Young Scientist Awards in 16 disciplines

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Feb: 14th Uttarakhand State Science & Technology Congress was successfully conducted with 55 young scientist awardees being conferred. On this occasion the Chief Guest Dr. Sanjeev Chopra, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, motivated participants to be doers and develop a passion for science and try to contribute through innovative research towards betterment of society. He said that every one does not get such a platform in which such high level of scientists are available for research at one place.

On the occasion of National Science Day, the distinguished speaker for the session Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT, Roorkee told that IIT, Roorkee and UCOST will work together for science and the proposals for startups which ucost will produce IIT, Roorkee will help in full swing. Dr. Anjan Ray, Director, IIP, Dehradun briefly told about the work done by the IIP for production of biofuel from e-waste, Plastic waste and reused oils. Dr. A. A. Mao, Director, Botanical Server of India, Dr. Kailash Chandra, Director, Zoological Survey of India, Prof. Rajender Singh Sangwan, Director, AcSIR, Dr. Hem Chandra, VC HNB Medical Education University, Dehradun also spooked.

Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, Director General UCOST, declared that out of 500 papers presented in the 13th USSTC, 55 students were selected for Young Scientist Award amongst which 32 were female and 23 male participants. He congratulated all the winners and they were felicitated with Young Scientist Award and certificates. Sandeep Pandy, DSB Campus Kumaun University, Nainital was awarded the Innovator Award.

Dr. Ajit Pathak was conferred with the distinguished Science Communicator Award

On the occasion of valedictory function of 14th Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress-2020 in the field of Science Communication Dr. Ajit Pathak National President Public relations society of India was felicitated with distinguished science communicator Award. The Award was decided by organizing committee of 14th Science Congress and was given by Dr. Sanjeev Chopra, Dr. A.A. Mao, Director, Botanical Server of India, Dr. Kailash Chandra, Director, Zoological Survey of India, Prof. Rajender Singh Sangwan, Director, AcSIR, Dr. Hem Chandra, VC HNB Medical Education University, Dehradun, Dr. Anjan Ray, Director, IIP, Dehradun, Dr. R.S, Rawal, Director, GB. Pant Institute, Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, UCOST. On the occasion from PRSI, Dehradun Chapter, Amit Pokhriyal, Chairman, Anil Sati, Secretary, Suresh Bhatt, Treasurer, Rakesh Dobhal, Joint Secretary, Sudhakar Bhatt, Ajay Dabral, Mahesh and Veent were also present.