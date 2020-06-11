16 year old Naomi uses savings to feed underprivileged children

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Jun: A class 11 student of The Asian School, Naomi Nauriyal, happily spent her savings to feed her little friends living in slums and faced with difficult times.

“This is something that I had not done before, but Covid-19 taught me so many things that shook my mind and heart. I didn’t like the idea of small girls not getting their daily quota of meals because the lockdown has left their families jobless,” she shares. “So I decided to use up whatever little money I had in my piggy bank. Then I also appealed to my closest Uncles and Aunts and family friends, and they were all very kind to offer whatever donations they deemed fit. That gave me real impetus. I thank them all from the bottom of my heart and I hope God blesses them all.”

The youngster reveals that she would love to help children on a regular basis. She would particularly love to gift food to as many girls as possible.

“When I went around looking for young girls and gifted them a small hamper of food for the first time, I was overjoyed to see the smiles on their faces. My heart warmed up to them and now I am determined to help even more families in the future,” she asserts.

Naomi is a dog lover and would love to feed them too after collecting data on the plight of the street dogs of Doon.

She appeals to Doonites to inform her about areas where dogs and cattle may be roaming hungry. “I will personally carry cooked food for them and ensure their well being,” she assures.

A budding Kathak dancer, pianist, actor and YouTuber, Naomi is geared up to boost her YouTube channel and experiment with creative pursuits. Her ‘The Naomi Nauriyal Show’ is her own brainchild, wherein she interviews fascinating personalities. She is also fond of writing and reciting poems, which she uploads regularly on YouTube.