FILM SHOOT BEGINS IN UTTARAKHAND: Veteran actors Zarina Wahab and Milind Gunaji at Vishranti Resorts on Saturday for the shoot of Hindi feature film ‘Vishh (Poison)’, directed by Rakesh Sawant and produced by Bhanwar Singh Pundir. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat gave the Muhurat shot earlier in the morning at his residence in the presence of the entire team.