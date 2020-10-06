Renowned producer of South Indian films, Dil Raju along with his wife Tejaswini, spent a spiritual evening at Har-Ki-Pauri, Haridwar on Tuesday. They participated in the ceremonial Ganga Aarti and invoked the blessings of the Almighty.

He was in Uttarakhand in connection with the shoot of his underproduction film JERSEY, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster.