2-day workshop begins at Graphic Era on Design Thinking & Innovation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Jan: A two-day workshop commenced at Graphic Era Deemed University on Design Thinking and Innovation. The workshop was organised by the Management Studies Department to enhance the human, technical and conception skills of the students.

This workshop has been organised in association with the National Productivity Council for the first time in Uttarakhand at Graphic Era Deemed University.

Tarachand Dhoundiyal, expert trainer, National Productivity Council, addressed the students on the importance of creative and innovative thinking. Emphasising on attaining human skills, he said it was important to focus on technical and conceptual knowledge.

Students took part in various innovative activities and also analysed different case studies.

Dr Deepak Kaushal and Dr Navaneet Rawat from the Department of Management Studies were the organisers of this workshop.