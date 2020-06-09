2 die of COVID-19 in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 Jun: The impact of COVID-19 continues in Dehradun. Two virus infected patients have died in the past 24 hours in the district. The total number of deaths in Uttarakhand has risen to thirteen.

After the death of a corona positive patient late Saturday night at the Doon Hospital, an eighty-year old man passed away today.

The Corona State Coordinator and Deputy MS of Doon Hospital, Dr NS Khatri disclosed that the senior citizen was having breathing difficulties and had been admitted in Kailash Hospital, Jogiwala. He was tested for COVID-19 and the result came positive late last night. He was transferred quickly to the Doon Hospital, but died shortly after. The last rites will be performed according to the guidelines in such cases.