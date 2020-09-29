2 injured in bike mishap

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Sep: On Monday, a bike went out of control and fell into a ditch, leading to serious injuries to two youths on the Mussoorie Dehradun road. Both the youths were taken by private car to Mussoorie Civil Hospital, from where they were referred to a higher centre in Dehradun by 108 ambulances.

According to the police, the two youths were traveling from Suakholi to Dehradun by bike and near Castle Hotel, the bike’s brakes failed, causing the bike to fall into a ditch. Mohit Bisht, resident, Bhagat Singh Colony, and Pankaj Yadav, resident of Defence Colony, were seriously injured. It is reported that Mohit Bisht works for a newspaper in Dehradun.