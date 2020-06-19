2 lockdown stranded students of Him Jyoti School finally reach homes in Nepal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Jun: Two Nepalese girl students of Him Jyoti School, Dehradun, Barsha Praja and Kavita Majhi of class IX were handed over to their parents at Banbassa in Champawat District on the morning of 16 June at 7 a.m. The girls travelled from Dehradun on the morning of 15 June and reached their destination by evening. They were accompanied by the school supervisor, Jogender Chauhan, and the PTI, Priyanka Negi.

The girls had been stranded in the school since March due to the sudden lockdown in the two countries. Finally, the efforts of the Government of Uttarakhand, Embassy of Nepal, the Secretary of the School, Ravi Shanker, the Treasurer, Hemant Arora, and the Principal, Monika Arora, bore fruit and the girls were once again safely united with their families in Nepal.

The District Magistrate, Champawat, and the SDM of Tanakpur have been instrumental in making the transfer possible, as they arranged for the stay of the girls, and facilitated the smooth transportation of the girls from India to Nepal.

The support of District Magistrate, Dehradun, was also appreciated by the school, as he helped send all the stranded students at Him Jyoti to their homes in various districts and states.