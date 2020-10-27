CM Rawat inaugurates Naini Lake Water Quality Assessment System

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 26 Oct: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the Divya Nainijheel Water Quality Assessment System, established in collaboration with UNDP at a cost of Rs 1 crore at the lake during his one day visit here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chief Minister Rawat said that Naini Lake is known worldwide for its natural beauty and has always attracted tourists. It was an integral part of the state’s cultural heritage. He congratulated the district administration and UNDP for this innovative initiative and appealed to everyone to keep the lake healthy and clean. He noted that the water quality system would maintain water cleanliness along ensuring water conservation. For the conservation and restoration of water bodies in the state, a massive public campaign had been launched to revive the rivers, lakes and ponds of the state, which was proving successful. Extensive planting of trees had been done in the Kosi, Gagaas, Rispana and Shipra rivers. The construction of Song and Jamrani Dams would save Rs 125 crores. He said that Rs 10 crore has been released for rejuvenation and conservation works in Almora.

The Chief Minister reminded that Uttarakhand is a tourism state. Along with the principle of Atithi Devo Bhava, local produce and local food would need to be promoted. He added that home stays were being encouraged in the state. Presently, there are 2200 home stays in the state and the number would be increased further. To encourage local crafts, the government had given approval to build an additional floor on buildings constructed according to local architectural designs.

The Chief Minister announced that the construction of a STP and parking had been approved for Nainital. He said that the Ramje Hospital would be run in PPP mode so that the people could get better health facilities.

Local MLA Sanjeev Arya thanked the Chief Minister and praised the work being done by the district administration. Giving detailed information about the development works being undertaken by the government, he demanded functioning of the historic Ramje Hospital, Nainital, in PPP mode. He disclosed that 25 bighas of land had been allotted for parking in Narayan Nagar, while the proposal for the Hanumangadi Ropeway from Ranibagh was also being processed.

Welcoming the Chief Minister, District Magistrate Savin Bansal said that one sensor, each, had been installed at the Mallital Pump House and Tallital Plant for accurate measurement of water quality. The water quality data of the lake was being broadcast to the general public on the LED screen near the Tallital statue of Mahatma Gandhi. This would increase awareness of local people and tourists regarding keeping the Naini Lake. Detailed data and warning on water quality would also be provided to the public via SMS and mobile app. These sensors will detect bio-chemicals, oxygen demand, total organic carbon, dissolved organic carbon, chloride, pH level, nitrate turbidity, crude oil, etc. This would protect the underwater vegetation and fauna of Naini Lake.