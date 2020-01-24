2nd phase of Kumbh Mela training initiated by DGP Raturi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

HARIDWAR, 22 Jan: The Police Department plans to ensure there is absolutely no slip in management of the Kumbh Mela, here. Police personnel on Kumbh duty will be made aware of every aspect of their duty from internal security, traffic management, crowd control, etc., during training organised for this purpose. As many as eight to ten thousand personnel are expected to receive this training. They will also receive tips from experts with experience of Kumbh management, and told about possible scenarios and challenges. The Kumbh Mela will begin on 1 January, next year. Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi formally inaugurated the Second Training Programme for Kumbh, here, today. Present were representatives of various ‘akharas’ and the Ganga Sabha. The first round of training was launched by IG Sanjay Gunjiyal on 15 January, which included 500 personnel. DGP Raturi, DGP (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar, IG, Kumbh Mela, Sanjay Gunjyal, and SSP (Kumbh Mela) Janmajay Khanduri shared their experiences with those present, today. They spoke about the significance of the Kumbh, traffic management, security, crowd control, first aid, rescue operations, etc. The personnel will also be taken around the Kumbh area. Particular attention is being paid to behaviour with the common people. These training programmes will continue in the run up to the Mela, in which personnel from the traffic police, civil police, LIU, radio operators, etc., will participate.