3 day soap making workshop held

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 4 Oct: Women and youth from here and the surrounding area participated in a three-day soap making workshop. Under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, work is being done under several schemes to make women and youth self-reliant. The Dr Om Prakash Duggal Charitable Society is providing consultancy for more such centres in the hills of Mussoorie.

After an Agarbatti project, a workshop is being organised to make soap, cream, shampoo, floral water and skin rejuvenation products. Dr Jyoti Marwah, Director, Mussoorie Fragrance and Flavour Institute, said that the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises was using medicinal and aromatic plants from hilly areas to create organic soap. Plant materials used are lavender, English chamomile, German chamomile, rosemary, Burans, magnolia, grapes, Indian spikenard roots, camphora galanga, rose, walnut, and chestnut. Arti Jain, Doon Valley Greens, Dehradun, is working to develop entrepreneurial skills among women and youth to learn and become self-reliant. Women are organised as self-help groups with administrative support and provided skills that have sufficient earning potential. Loans are also arranged for them from a bank or other financial institutions.