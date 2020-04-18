3 new cases of Corona take total number of positive cases to 40 in U’khand

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 17 Apr: Three new Corona positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand today. While two were reported in Dehradun, one was reported in Ramnagar, district Nainital. With this, the total number of Corona positive cases in Uttarakhand has gone up to 40 now.

According to sources, a lady doctor at the Military Hospital in Dehradun was detected positive for Corona infection, today, and the other positive case is that of the one year old son of a Tablighi Jamaati in Bhagat Singh Colony.

This means that fresh cases are still being reported from among the Jamaatis or their families. Bhagat Singh Colony currently remains sealed as it was identified as and declared one of the 3 hotspots in Dehradun some days ago. The new positive case in the colony highlights the necessity for wider testing in the state, particularly in the hotspots. The quarantine restrictions also need to be strictly enforced by the Police and the district administration.

It may be recalled that out of 40 positive cases of Corona in the state, the majority of them are related to Jamaatis, while the remaining have been of those who had a travel history of Corona affected countries, except for a soldier who had contacted it in Rajasthan. It is not clear how the lady doctor in the Military Hospital contacted the disease – whether she had a travel history or she contacted the infection in the Hospital. Her case again emphasises the need for more PPEs to be made available to doctors and paramedical staff in every hospital.

It may be recalled that, in Uttarakhand, so far, 2796 tests have been conducted for Corona by the government hospitals and 35 by private laboratories. All the 35 tests conducted by the private laboratories have shown negative results, while 371 reports were still awaited from government labs. Apart from 3 positive reports received today from government laboratories, 199 other reports turned out to be negative. A total of 227 samples have been sent today for testing.