4-Day Webinar on ‘Role of computing technology in human life with corona virus’ concludes at UPES

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 May: The ‘Covid-19’ lockdown has stalled the wheels of all kinds of activities across the world. While academic activities were among the first in India to be affected due to the effect of lockdown, UPES has been running its academic activities smoothly under its #learningneverstops commitment. The technically skilled faculty of the University has ensured that not only the teaching of its students continuous unabated but that other extracurricular activities are also being conducted smoothly through use of technology. #Learningneverstops continues at the university through technologies viz. SAP, Zoom, Go-to-meet, Blackboard collaborate, Mettl, Zoom-webinars etc. UPES has organised several National Technical Seminars during the lockdown to update the professors, students and public about the views of eminent scientists, thinkers and teachers of the country.

UPES ‘School of Computer Science’ organised a 4-day web-seminar on “The Role of Computing Technology in Human Life with the Corona Virus: Challenges and Prevention” from 26 to 29 May under the #learningneverstops series. The Webinar was approved by the ‘Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT’), Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Over 800 technical teachers, scientists, engineers, research-students from various engineering and technical institutes across the country registered for the webinar.

The webinar was inaugurated on 26 May in the virtual presence of 590 participants, where ‘CSTT’ Deputy Scientific Officer, Jai Singh Rawat, apprised the participants about the programme. Prof Ankit Vishnoi introduced the speakers along with the design of the programme. Senior Director Arun Dhand shared the UPES growth story of 17 years. Deepak Kumar, Deputy Director and Officer Incharge ‘CSTT’, shared important information about the Commission. Dr Neelu Jyoti Ahuja welcomed all the participants and the guests.

Conducting the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, Chairman, ‘CSTT’, Prof Avnish Kumar informed the participants about the various schemes of the Commission on ‘Research in Regional Languages’. The event ‘Coordinator’, Prof Vishal Kaushik, proposed the vote of thanks while the seminar ‘Co-coordinator’ Dr Pankaj Kumar Mishra led the participants towards the technical session. Avinash Chandra Pandey, Senior Director, Inter University Acceleration Centre, New Delhi, shared vital information with the participants in his ‘Key-Note Address’ on the topic, ‘Covid-19 and Simulation’. Senior Scientist of Pentagon Research Centre, Hyderabad, Dr EG Rajan introduced everyone to his research in the context of ‘Cybernetics of Virus’.

Amongst the speakers at the webinar were Senior Professor from Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, Bilaspur, Hari Hota., Dr Manish Pratik, Dean – UPES ‘School of Computer Science’, Dr Amit Agarwal, Director, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Institute of Technology, Tanakpur, Prof Naveen Kumar Singhal, Dean, DIT University. The third day talks from Prof Sudeep Tanwar from Nirma University, Prof Vishal Kaushik from UPES, Dr Ankur Dumka from Graphic Era University, Pankaj Rana from Innovation Center, Panasonic India, Gurugram, Deepak Gupta from Amity University, Noida, Dr Anju Khandelwal from SRMS Bareilly, and Prof Avnish Kumar from ‘CSTT’. The webinar concluded after the lectures and the speech of the Chairman ‘CSTT’, Prof Avnish, on the 4th Day. Dr Pankaj Kumar Mishra proposed the vote of thanks. Coordinator Prof Vishal Kaushik conceptualised the seminar. The Chief Guest at the concluding session was the Director General, UCOST, Dr Rajendra Dobhal.