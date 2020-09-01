4 houses demolished at Shifan Court

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 31 Aug: Four vacant houses were demolished by the administration today at Shifan Court. Under the leadership of Mussoorie SDM Manish Kumar and Executive Officer Ashutosh Sati, a team of the Municipality reached the site and undertook the demolition. A police force was also present on the occasion.

Executive Officer Ashutosh Sati said that 14 people had been identified in Shifan Court who had been rehabilitated earlier to the Tehri Bypass Road, Laxmanpuri IDH Building. These people were requested by the administration to vacate the occupied houses in Shifan Court as per rules. He said that houses were evacuated by 10 of the 14 people on Monday, out of which 4 houses had been demolished. He said that encroachment in Shifan Court was being ended at the site. He added that, after a meeting on the subject in Dehradun, under the leadership of the District Magistrate and Mussoorie MLA, all the people were expected to cooperate with the administration.