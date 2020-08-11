4 injured in road mishap

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Aug: A vehicle (UK-07-TB-3252) went out of control and fell 200 metres downhill near Nainbagh Police station, here, today. On receiving information about the accident, the Kempty Police Force led by the Station Incharge rushed to the site and with the help of the local people, rescued four youths and sent them to the hospital.

Police said that the utility was transporting apples and was going from Sankri towards Vikasnagar.

Driver Vijendra (20) s/o Ram Bahadur, Jai Prakash Uniyal (25) s/o Kulanand, Hira Tiwari (29) s/o Chandra Prakash Tiwari were sent to primary health centre, Nainbag, for treatment. Jayaprakash Uniyal and Hira Tiwari were referred to a Higher Centre in Dehradun as their condition was serious. An investigation has been started launched by the police into the incident.