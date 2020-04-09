4 more cases of COVID-19 take total in U’khand to 35

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 8 Apr: Four more Corona positive cases were confirmed in Uttarakhand, today, taking the total in the state to 35. Both the new cases were found in Roorkee area of district Haridwar. Incidentally, both the new cases are also related to the Tablighi Jamaat.

It may be recalled that the majority of Corona positive cases in Uttarakhand are related to the Jamaat. Today, reports of a total of 99 samples were received, of which two were found to be positive and the remaining 97 were negative. So far, a total of 1403 people have been tested in the state, out of which 1189 samples have come negative, while reports of 181samples are still awaited. A total of 176 persons are in quarantine in various hospitals of the state, at present, while 42,812 persons are in home quarantine. According to the administration, all those quarantined are under observation. It is a matter of relief that, so far, no deaths have occurred due to corona infection in the state, while five patients have recovered and gone home from hospital.

It remains to be seen when the testing would be increased in the state, particularly in view of the fact that the possibility of some level of community transmission does exist as many of the Tablighi Jamaatis might still not have been identified and could be acting as carriers of the virus.