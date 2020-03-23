4th case of Corona infection confirmed in U’khand

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 23 Mar: A Spanish national, Jonathan, aged 49, has been found to be corona positive and is now in Doon Hospital, which is designated for Corona patients. As per the information made available, this person had come to Delhi from US and there stayed with a local contact. He had some days ago arrived in Rishikesh. However, soon after, he felt sick and consulted a local physician who referred him to Doon Medical College and Hospital. His blood sample was collected and sent for testing on 21 March. The report issued today has confirmed Jonathan to be Corona positive. He will be kept at Doon Hospital in isolation for treatment. It may be recalled that this is the fourth confirmed case of Corona infection in Uttarakhand and all four reported to be Corona positive are in Dehradun itself. The other three are Indian Forest Service (IFS) trainees who had returned from a European tour. The FRI campus continues to be under quarantine following this, though sources claim that many of the trainees have returned to their respective states. Incidentally, a farewell party was also thrown at the FRI campus despite restrictions after the infection was detected in 3 trainees. Meanwhile, lot of concern is being expressed by Gram Pradhans of several gram panchayats in the hills regarding many villagers returning to their villages over the past five to seven days from the places they work in India or abroad. The concern of the Gram Pradhans is whether these persons have undergone screening or testing. On the other hand, there are reports of many persons from Uttarakhand being stranded at Bus stations in Delhi or elsewhere in the country but wanting to return in view of the Corona pandemic. The borders of the state, however, continued to be sealed and there are no indications available whether the government is willing to bring them to the state. Sources unofficially claimed that it was advisable for people to stay in the places where they presently are instead of travelling. Sources meanwhile also indicated that although the government might not enforce a curfew on the lines of Punjab or Maharashtra, but the Police force had been directed to enforce strict enforcement of the lockdown, particularly in Dehradun. It may be recalled that the Centre has directed all the state governments to strictly enforce lockdown in all the 80 odd cities across the country where the Corona infection has been identified.