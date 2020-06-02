52 fresh cases of Corona reported in U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jun: On Monday, 52 fresh cases of Corona were reported till 8 p.m. in Uttarakhand. Of them, 9 were from Dehradun, 8 from Haridwar, 21 from

Champawat, 6 from Pithoragarh, 5 from Bageshwar and 3 from Nainital. What should be matter of some relief, however, is the fact that 222 persons were reported to have been cured and sent home. With this, the tally of

Corona cases in the state has gone up to 958 now! So far, 197 cases are active in Dehradun and if the figure of active cases crosses 197, which seems highly probable within the next few days, there is a risk of Dehradun

district also going into Red Zone category. What is also pertinent to note here is the fact that, from Dehradun, about 100 test reports are still awaited, while in district Tehri more than 1,300 test reports are awaited. In district Haridwar, more than 2,600 test reports are awaited, in Nainital about 850, and, in District Chamoli, over 400 test reports are awaited. So the possibility of Corona cases shooting up once the reports are declared remains high!