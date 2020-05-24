55 year old cancer afflicted woman dies of Covid at AIIMS Rishikesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 May: A Cancer afflicted and Covid 19 infected woman, admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Rishikesh, died late Friday. The report of another person in the Covid test at the institute has also come up positive.

Institute’s Public Relations Officer Harish Mohan Thapliyal said that a 55-year-old Covid-infected female from Bijnor Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the gastroenterology department of AIIMS. She had been suffering from cancer for a long time. He informed that the woman died late Friday. He said that a 35-year-old Covid investigation report of a 35-year-old resident of Barrage Colony, Rishikesh has come positive. The man had returned home from Delhi on 13 May. On the last day, due to health problems, he reached the OPD screening of AIIMS and got his investigation done, the report of which came positive on Saturday. Information has been sent to the State Surveillance Officer and the State Disaster Management.

On Friday, the Corona report of the 30-year-old wife of the same person has come positive. She too has been admitted for treatment in AIIMS. Along with this, Covid sampling has also been done for this man’s son, whose investigation report is awaited.