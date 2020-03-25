5th case of Corona infection confirmed in U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Mar: The fifth case of corona infection was confirmed today in Uttarakhand. The persons found COVID-19 positive is a 25-year-old person from Kotdwar. He returned from Spain this month. He was in Spain from 20 February onwards and returned to India on 13 March. The said youth was admitted to the isolation ward of Base Hospital Kotdwar on 16 March, when symptoms of flu surfaced. As his condition worsened, his sample was sent for Corona test on 21 March to Haldwani. According to the report received from Haldwani Medical College, today, the sample was found to be COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, according to the official medical bulletin released, today, even more samples are being sent for Corona testing in the state. As per the report, 28 samples were sent for examination, today, while the control room received the report of 30 samples against 237 samples already sent. According to the bulletin, 29 sample reports turned out to be negative while the test report of 1 sample was COVID-19 positive. According to the state control room, all district control rooms related to corona are functioning smoothly and information is being received from all the districts at regular intervals. In view of the tendency of people to move out during the lockdown, Director General of Health, Dr Amita Upreti, has appealed to sick and elderly persons not to venture out of their homes under any circumstances. The Director General has told the people that, in case they are sick and suffering from cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty in breathing, then they should immediately inform the control room number of the district for testing and also go into quarantine at home immediately. She further urged the citizens to inform the authorities or the Control Room on helpline No 104 or control room No 0135-2609500 if they have a history of recent foreign travel and also place themselves in isolation. The bulletin says that, till yesterday, there were 4 positive cases of corona infection in the state, out of which 3 IFS trainees are admitted in Doon Hospital. One of these trainees has received a negative report during a re-sample examination. But he would still remain in isolation for 14 days and declared healthy and recovered only on getting a second negative report.