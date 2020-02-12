60 industry exhibitors of AYUSH system to participate in National Arogya Mela

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Feb: A press conference was held at the Parade Ground on the commencement of the 5-day National Arogya Mela 2020, which will be held from 12 to 16 February in Doon.

It will be inaugurated by Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Minister of AYUSH & AYUSH Education Dr Harak Singh Rawat. The objective of this Mela is to promote AYUSH in the state of Uttarakhand with focus on India’s health and wellness systems – Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.

The event is being organised by the national apex body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Directorate of Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Uttarakhand, in collaboration with Union Ministry of AYUSH. At the event, for the awareness of the masses and firsthand experience of various traditional practices in AYUSH wellness system, free OPDs of all AYUSH wellness systems will be established with provision for free medicines. Some of the special attractions of the fair are free Health lectures, live Yoga demonstrations, free consultation by renowned Yoga Gurus and vaids, free health check-up clinics, counselling sessions by doctors and cultural performances. The free check-up and consultations will be organised for Naadi Parikshan, Panch-karma with latest technologically updated systems, and Prakruti Parikshan. There will also be special workshops for housewives on kitchen pharmacy and home-made cosmetics.

The press conference, today, was addressed by AYUSH Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat; Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary, Department of AYUSH; Anand Swaroop, Director, Directorate of Ayurved & Unani Services; Dr DK Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber; Verendra Kalra, Chairman, Uttarakhand State Chapter, PHDCCI; Vivek Seigell, Principal Director, PHD Chamber; Dr Ranjeet Mehta, Principal Director, PHDCCI; and Anil Taneja, Regional Director-Uttarakhand Chapter, PHD Chamber.

Dr Harak Singh Rawat said that Ayurveda is the oldest Indian medical practice and the medicinal plants used in this practice are found in the Himalayan states. Uttarakhand produces most of the medicinal plants in the country. Aryoga Mela 2020 would create awareness among the people about Ayurveda. More than 60 Industry exhibitors would showcase their Ayurvedic products and medicines to the visitors at the fair.

Dr DK Aggarwal mentioned that some of the special attractions of the fair would be Free Public Health Lectures, Live Yoga Demonstrations and free consultation by Yoga Gurus and vaids of national repute, free health check-up clinics, counselling sessions by doctors and cultural performances by students of the AYUSH Colleges of Uttarakhand.

At the AYUSH pavilion, various councils of the Department of AYUSH and Government of India like Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Central Council for Research in Unani Medicines (CCRUM), Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), National Medicinal Plant Board and many more would set up their stalls.