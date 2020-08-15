65th Foundation Day of ONGC celebrated in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Aug: The 65thFoundation Day – ONGC Day – was observed adhering to COVID 19 precautions, here, today.

Executive Director–Head, KDMIPE, Dr Harilal unfurled the ONGC flag in the forecourt of the Subir Raha Oil Musuem at Tel Bhavan, here.

Dr Hari Lal, on his arrival, was welcomed by Group General Manger –Head Corporate Administration & Head Infrastucture, Vipul Kumar Jain and escorted to the Martyrs’ Monument for laying of the wreath. This was followed by 2 minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for ONGC and the Nation.

ONGCians re-dedicated themselves by taking the ONGC pledge to continue to serve the country. The Pledge was administered by Executive Director-Basin Manager, Frontier Basins, Tarun Shah in Hindi, and by Executive Director-Head, ONGC Academy, Manoj Barthwal in English, respectively, to all present on the occasion.

Executive Director- Head GEOPIC, Pradipta Mishra, Executive Director- Head, Trusts, K Ambedkar, Group General Manager (Drilling)- Head, IDT, G Venkateswaran, Chief General Manager- Head, National Datatbase, AV Satyanarayana, Chief General Mananger- Chief, E&D, Directorate Anveshan Bhavan, CS Visveshwara Sandilya, Chief General Manager (Production) –Chief, P&D Directorate, Chandra Shekhar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.