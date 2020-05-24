8 test Covid positive at AIIMS Rishikesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 May: The test report of 8 people has been found positive in Covid 19 testing in AIIMS Rishikesh. AIIMS Public Relations Officer Harish Mohan Thapliyal told that all these eight people have a travel history. Six of them are migrants from Uttarakhand while two are AIIMS students. All people reached Rishikesh on 21 May. Among them, 7-year-old boy, a 33-year-old resident of Ghat Chamoli and another 28-year-old fellow, had recently returned from Delhi, and all of them were cordoned off in Ghat, Chamoli, and were subjected to a COVID examination at AIIMS on May 21.

Apart from this, two 22-year-old girls of AIIMS Nursing, who came to AIIMS Rishikesh on 22 May by taxi from Delhi, were tested on the same day in the OPD, in which both of them were found positive.

One of these students had come from Churu, Rajasthan to Delhi with her parents, and from Delhi they both came by taxi together to Rishikesh. In Rajasthan and Delhi, the relevant authorities have been informed of contact tracing. The report of the taxi driver has also been sent.

Apart from this, both the 24-year-old and 23-year-old displaced residents of Pashulok Rishikesh, who returned from Mumbai on May 21 and were quarantined at Seema Dental College here, have also found their covid report on May 21 positive.

Another Lakshmanjhula, a 28-year-old resident of Rishikesh, returned to Rishikesh from Gurgaon on 20 May and was quarantined at Jyoti Special Center at Haridwar Road; the report has come out positive in the OPD investigation on 21 May. The state government has been made aware of all these positive cases.