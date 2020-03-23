80% infection spread by contaminated hands: Dr Gaurav Sanjay

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Mar: The Corona virus has now been declared a pandemic. Dr BKS Sanjay and orthopaedic and spine surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay of Sanjay Orthopaedic Spine & Maternity Centre and SHEWA Society of Jakhan are spreading awareness on corona virus infection prevention. According to Dr Gaurav Sanjay, 80% of the infection is spread through contaminated hand contact and the negligence of the people. Most people do not have the habit of regular hand washing, therefore the virus is spread from one person to another person through hand contact. These people work as vectors for the spread of infection. Dr Gaurav emphasises that the habit of hand washing is a good, simple and cheap measure to prevent corona virus infection. All should follow the dictum that prevention is better than cure. Dr BKS Sanjay adds that some greetings need a medium of physical contact to express. The traditional Indian greeting like Namaste is better in comparison. Dr Sanjay emphasises that infection is neither a new thing nor the last to come. Just practising frequent hand washing, social distancing and covering the mouth and nose during coughing and sneezing can reduce the incidence of corona virus infection significantly. There is no specific treatment for corona virus infection as of today. If anybody has a flu like symptoms like dry cough, sneezing, sore throat and fever, then he should approach or reach his nearest recognised government hospital designated for corona virus infection where he can be investigated and if necessary can be kept for isolation.