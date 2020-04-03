83 Jamatis home quarantined in Doon, 63 in Haldwani

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Apr: A total of 83 Jamatis who returned to Dehradun district from other cities including Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi after participating in Jamats held in those places, were identified today and quarantined in their own homes here. In addition, 36 others were quarantined in the facility set up in the Suddhowala area.

It may be recalled that the Government of India as well as the state governments are hugely concerned about the possibility of community spread of Corona virus due to the large number of the Jamatis returning from Nizamuddin Markaz and other congregations elsewhere in the country. From Uttarakhand, too, a large number of Jamatis had participated in such events, including over 800 in the Nizamuddin Markaz. As a significant number of Jamatis from the Markaz have been found to be Corona suspects and even Corona positive, the state administration and the Police are working hard to trace all of them and get them checked up and quarantined.

Of the 83 who have been home quarantined in Doon, 5 are from Sahaspur, 3 from Doiwala, 41 from Raipur and 34 fromVikasnagar. Apart from this, 36 Jamatis are quarantined in Suddhowala Quarantine facility set up by the government.

At the same time, in the Bhabhulpura area of Haldiwani, a total of 63 Jamatis were identified and quarantined in Gaulapaar area. Medical tests too have been conducted of all those quarantined in the state today.