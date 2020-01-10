By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jan: ‘When conditions are sufficient, a cloud transforms into rain, snow, or hail. The cloud has never been born and it will never die. This insight of signlessness and interbeing helps us recognise that all lives continue in different forms. Nothing is created, nothing is destroyed, everything is in transformation.’

Doon has 5 monastics from Plum Village, France, from the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh, to conduct a 3 day Mindfulness Retreat organised by Ahimsa Trust, titled “A Cloud Never Dies”, at Welham Boy’s School, here.

The event has participants from across the country, from Bengal, Maharashtra, MP, NCR plus 44 CRPF personnel deployed in Jammu. There are also teachers from John Martyn School, Sidhamshi School, and other schools in Uttarakhand, participating.

The first two days of the 3 day retreat combined the explanation and the deep impact of practicing Mindfulness in daily life. The monastics shared a few simple yet deeply profound practices such as walking meditation, guided meditations, deep listening in small groups and how to transform difficult emotions. Mindfully eating lunch and drinking tea were part of the Mindfulness training.

‘Our minds run into the future and also most often we run away from our pain and fears’… it is because of this that we need to stop; stop to start living in every moment. No knowledge is important if you cannot practice and experience the miracles of the present moment. This is why it’s so relevant to connect with ourselves, with our breathing, with our bodies, with our feelings, in order to be free,’ was emphasised on the occasion.

There was a great level of enthusiasm and engagement amongst the participants. Many of the participants commented on the beneficial effect of the workshop and how they want to bring the practices into their lives and in their institutions, be it the CRPF or in schools.

The monastics come from diverse cultures such as Indonesia, Hong Kong, France, Lebanon and Vietnam and share a contemporary form of mind training that is helpful is all walks of life. They conducted a 3 day national retreat for educators in Shiv Nadar School, Noida before this.

Dharmacharya Shantum Seth, one of the Founders of Ahimsa Trust, and a teacher at the retreat, said that his aspiration is to build a Plum Village type centre in Dehradun, so that people across India could benefit from this form of mind training that is, both, scientific and spiritual and comes from the Indic civilisation. Ahimsa Trust is committed to bringing Mindfulness to Education and Dehradun is the educational capital of northern India.

They are also conducting a Day of Mindfulness on 11 January from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. titled, ‘Be Beautiful, Be Yourself’. It is a free event but one needs to register at 8860694315.