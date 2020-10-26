A Kumpasswala In The Hills

By: Ganesh Saili

Of Mussoorie’s famous sons from the nineteenth century, one man stands tall. He is as tall as the world’s highest peak that was named after him. Sir George Everest arrived in Hathipaon in the year 1833, it was the same year that Capt. Young became the political agent of the Doon. You could say that at the time the western end of the hill station was a listing of Who’s Who at the Zoo. It included Col. Whish. He had already built a house in 1827. Travelling eight hundred miles from Calcutta, Everest bought the place and built a house overlooking the Doon valley. This is where the Great Arc of the Meridian was to conclude its 2500 kilometer journey across the spine of India.

Around the corner was William Fraser, the colourful Resident of Delhi, who owned Leopard Lodge. At Cloud End lived Major Swetenham, Commandant of Landour Depot, who had got the place as dowry when he married the nubile daughter of the Headman of Rikholi village. But let us leave those merry tales for another time.

When I think of Everest, I see a man entering inhospitable jungles, where fevers lurked. Malaria alone afflicted 150 of his team, fifteen men died. Illness stalked him. The cures were worse than the disease: a thousand leeches; thirty to forty cupping glasses and nauseating medicines. Its a miracle he survived to say: ‘Age has begun to leave the usual indelible marks upon me (now 49 years). My eyesight, once so vigourous, is failing me fast. I have habitual attacks of gout and indigestion. My native energy and activity are forsaking me.’ He wrote. The mind played tricks on him: ‘I have found myself oppressed by a dreadful foreboding of ill – a horror of being wide awake in the dark – an apprehension, even whilst I was wide awake, of some spectre or monster of fancy coming to hold converse with me….’

And the ghost was definitely not Capt. Frederick Young. He seemed to have taken great pleasure in his jousts with the crusty surveyor, four years his junior. On one occasion, Everest received some papers relating to his pension, which addressed him as a ‘Kumpasswala.’

Tactless, grumpy and cantankerous, Everest constantly used bitter phrases: ‘I am not a Kumpasswala but Surveyor General and Superintendent of the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India. I objected to a low, familiar, appellative which, though it may be in common use in the bazaar, I cannot allow to be applied to me as my official designation. The Commissioner…always designates me in his parwanas…by the title of Surveyor General Kishwar Hind, which is a literal translation of that assigned to me by my masters. I shall be obliged by your adopting that designation!

‘As I never apply nicknames to any other person, and studiously avoid giving offence to others, I have a right to look for equal courtesy in return, and I hope you will prevent such offensive epithets appearing in any public paper intended to meet the eye, or wherein I may be spoken of.’

Young gave orders that henceforth everyone was to address him as ‘Surveyor General Sahib Bahadur.’

What of the mountain? Records credit Radhanath Sikdar rushing into his superior’s office exclaiming: ‘Sir! I have discovered the highest peak in the world!’

Everest never really had any part to play. He never saw the mountain, took no measurements of it, and did not give it a name. All this happened under the watch of his successor, Andrew Waugh. It was not until 1849–50 that observations were taken of numerous peaks in the Himalayas where the highest peak happens to be.

If only we could build for ourselves a virtual museum showcasing Radhanath Sikdar’s trigonometrical notes; the thirty-foot theodolites; the telescopes; the pundit’s prayer wheel; the kowris filled with mercury and sealed with wax along with other numberless tools of the early surveyor’s trade. What could be a more fitting tribute to the pioneer-explorers who risked life, limb and liberty mapping regions unknown.

Let’s bring them all home. The Park is where it began; this is where they belong and this is where they should be.

Ganesh Saili born and home-grown in the hills belongs to those select few whose words are illustrated by their own pictures. Author of two dozen books; some translated into twenty languages, his work has found recognition world-wide