A Youngster Exploring Arts

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 May: The current pandemic has destroyed the old world order but has also created a space wherein many youngsters can explore creative pursuits.

16 year old Naomi Nauriyal is one such youngster who loves to dabble in performing arts.

A Kathak dancer, pianist, actor, singer, and a poetess Naomi loves to explore various skills in her leisure time.

On 20th May Naomi would be introducing to her friends another medium that has caught her fancy. She would be launching her YouTube channel titled ‘The Naomi Nauriyal Show’, featuring the heartthrob of the nation Jubin Nautiyal.

“I have known him for years now and am his biggest fan. He has inspired me to take up music as a hobby and so I decided to have a small conversation with him on my new show,” states the class 11 student of The Asian School. “Though I am shy and a little held back in this I am now geared to give my best shot in the future. Jubin Bhaiyya was quite a sport. When I was nervous he said I should be happy as I was a natural before the camera. I will only do these interactions if i am inspired and excited about knowing more about any celebrity or achiever,” she adds.

Naomi aspires to be an actor and pianist as well and feels that the lockdown has given her a lot of time to hone her talent.

She has featured in a festival film titled ‘The Girl’ by Shaswati Talukdar and a few other roles and is poised to take up acting as well in due course.

“I want to do many things in life and Kathak is another of my passions. I have done a couple of stage shows with my Kathak Guru Namrata Rai and also with famous danseuse famous social worker Arushi Pokhriyal. Hope I am also able to play the piano like a pro someday”.

Naomi reveals that she is also fond of writing and reciting poems. “I have already uploaded some of my poems on youtube. The last one was on the decicration of the Dehradun Clock Tower. They have removed the antique clock and replaced it with an electronic one. The hope they do not cut the wonderful huge ancient tree next to it. That will be a great loss and will break my heart ,” she expresses.

The video has been edited by Shubham Sharma and shot by Vikram Thapa.

