Aasraa Trust, Hans Foundation launch COVID-19 awareness drive in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 31 Mar: In response to the current COVID 19 situation in India, Aasraa Trust – supported by The Hans Foundation – has started an awareness drive. The team members are distributing pamphlets that display

precautionary measures to be taken against the virus (drafted on the basis of guidelines of WHO, CDC, and MoHFW). While the teams made rounds of slums to create mass awareness about COVID-19, five zones were identified (strategically opened at locations in close proximity with slum areas of Dehradun) and were

equipped with medicines, masks, and disinfectants to keep the community safe amid the pandemic. An emergency helpline number has been put up on the

pamphlets, and the medical team is available in their service throughout the day, reporting cases with fever and cough. The trust’s vans, healthcare workers and outreach teams have divided the city into five zones and are continuously monitoring the health of the children and their families. For now, the team is providing services and products to the children and their

families to keep them as safe as possible and making sure that access to nutrition packs continue. The Hans Foundation is a public charitable trust that provides funding support to NGOs in India. Established in 2009, as one of India’s largest social investors it has actively

supported more than 350 NGOs in 26 states and union territories in the past ten years benefiting more than 7 million poor in the country, changing the investment game in rural India. Today, The Hans Foundation positions as one of the principal capital provider organisations across the regions, having allocated its

funds to sectors across healthcare, women empowerment, livelihood, disability, water & sanitation

and education across India.