By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Jun: IPS officer of the 1996 batch, Abhinav Kumar has been appointed IG, Garhwal, by the Uttarakhand Government. Before this, he was serving with the ITBP.

Kumar has been SSP, Haridwar, and also has held important posts at the Centre. He is known to be an upright officer with considerable intellectual capacity and professional ability.