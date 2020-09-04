ABVP pays tribute to martyrs of Mussoorie firing incident

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Sep: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad paid tribute to the martyrs of the Mussoorie firing on the 26th anniversary of the incident. ABVP activists called for ensuring the state realised the dreams of the martyrs and agitators.

It was recalled that the struggle for Uttarakhand state was fought in 1994 by students and youth and some of them sacrificed their lives for the cause. Everyone had to work with solidarity for the development of the state.

Present on the occasion were Aditya Padiyar, Ashish Joshi, Ravindra Rawat, Abhishek Thalwal, Kunal, Ashish, Umed, Amit Panwar, Rohit Kaintura, Rahul, Pradeep, Manish Joshi, Shubham Pundir, Ashu Pundir and many others.