Accused denies rape claim, claims conspiracy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Feb: Line production employee Shadab Salmani a resident of district Haridwar has denied the allegations of rape levelled against him by an “aspiring actress”. Speaking to Garhwal Post, Salmani claimed that a section of media had published news reports based on claims made allegedly by an aspiring actress. He said that he called upon the SSP Haridwar and CO Haridwar also to clarify his position as the report published against him was not true. Meanwhile, speaking to Garhwal Post, SSP Haridwar Senthil Avoodai K Raj accepted that the complainant in this case had not registered her complaint in person. The complaint received by the Police was through a courier. The matter was still under investigation and the Police was not in a position to make any official statement in this regard till further investigation.