Adaptive equipment gifted to persons with disability by Gov Maurya

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Prosthetics and other equipment were distributed among 70 persons with disability, today, at the Shahid Durga Mall Park, Garhi Cantt, under the leadership of Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, as part of the ongoing ‘Seva Saptah’ celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seventieth birthday. Four tricycles, 6 wheelchairs, 19 hearing aids, 17 spectacles, 20 walking sticks, 4 pairs of crutches were presented, while measuring was done for 13 calipers.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Governor Baby Rani Maurya and exhorted all present to serve the differently-abled with great zeal. She praised the work being done in the social sector by MLA Joshi. Such events were excellent birthday gifts for the Prime Minister. She emphasised on the need for using masks, sanitisers and observing physical distancing. She also acknowledged the efforts of the Cantt CEO.

MLA Joshi asserted that the ‘Divyangjan’ had been accorded proper respect by Prime Minister Modi. He had coined the word ‘Divyang’ for those who were earlier described as ‘disabled’.

CEO Tanu Jain proposed the vote of thanks and presented a ‘Tulsi’ plant to the Governor. Also present on the occasion were Dr Higmanshu Das, Vishnu Prasad, Poonam Nautiyal, Rajiv Gurung, TD Bhutia, Sandhya Thapa, Jyoti Kotiya, Meenu Chhetri, Vandana Bisht, Anuj Rohilla, Rahul Rawat, Surendra Rana, etc.