Adequate water for hospital soon

Mussoorie, 17 Sep: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, today, strongly reprimanded officials of the Mussoorie Garhwal Jal Sansthan for not supplying enough water to the sub-district hospital, here.

Joshi said that officials of the Garhwal Jal Sansthan were being negligent towards the hospital, which was unacceptable.

Executive Engineer Sushil Kumar Saini of Garhwal Jal Sansthan said that pipelines costing about Rs 70,000 needed to be laid in the hospital for adequate supply of water. Permission for this would be taken soon from the higher authorities, and proper arrangements for drinking water would be made at the hospital.