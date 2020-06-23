Admiral Joshi joins U’khand War Memorial as Patron

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Jun: Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi (Retd), former Chief of Naval Staff and, presently, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has agreed to join the Uttarakhand War Memorial as its patron.

Tarun Vijay, Chairman of the War Memorial, said, “This is a great honour for us all and his presence and blessings will take our work further and reach completion sooner.”

It is worth noting that Admiral DK Joshi belongs to Dehradun.

The Naval Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh, has promised to send the replica of a naval ship for the war memorial.

The Army Chief’s Kargil murals and guns have already been received and, under the leadership of Tanu Jain, CEO, Cantonment Board, work is progressing fast, Tarun Vijay reported.

Within two months, the airframe of a MiG 21 will be erected at the memorial, gifted by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.