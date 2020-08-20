Admission Counseling in Graphic Era on 21 Aug

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Aug: Online counseling for admission to all courses in Graphic Era will be held on 21 August. Counseling will also be done for admission to new courses like Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences in B Tech, Mechanical Engineering Specialisation in Computer Science, and Mechanical Engineering with Aerospace Engineering.

Admissions in all courses at Graphic Era Deemed University, Dehradun, as well as in the Dehradun, Bhimtal (Nainital) and Haldwani Campuses of Graphic Era Hill University will be done via this counseling. Registration of candidates will be done till 2 p.m. before counseling. Counseling will start once the registration process is complete. It’s compulsory for all candidates to register themselves in order to participate in the counseling.

The seats will be allotted to the candidates through online counseling on 21 August, itself. Only registered candidates will be allotted seats through counseling. The link for online counseling in Graphic Era, –counseling.geu.ac.in — is open.

In view of future requirements of industry, Graphic Era Deemed University has started new courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences, Aerospace Engineering, BA Honours in Sociology and MA in Psychology this year.

It may be noted that following Graphic Era Deemed University becoming the only university from Uttarakhand getting included in the Central Government’s list of the top hundred universities of the country, the enthusiasm of youth for admission has increased considerably.