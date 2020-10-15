“Aerospace Engineering is full of opportunities”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Oct: A webinar was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University on ‘Aerospace Engineering’ in which the experts said that the field was full of opportunities.

Addressing the gathering on the topic, “Current and futuristic scenario of Aerospace Engineering in India”, former Director of Hindustan Aeronautical Engineering (HAL), Anantha Augastya, said that the main work of an aeronautical engineer is to design an aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, missiles, etc., and this field was full of possibilities. Augastya said that, in the coming years, the number of aircraft in India would increase by three times. Under the regional connectivity scheme (Udaan Yojna), many new airlines have been granted permission by the Central government. In the near future, production of light utility helicopters would be enhanced in the country, and the demand for aircraft by the Air Force and Navy would also increase.

Chairman of the Professional Advisory Committee of Graphic Era Deemed University and former HR Head of HAL, VM Chamola said that aerospace engineering had immense opportunities.

Pro-VC of the University Dr HN Nagaraja proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Maharishi Subhash coordinated the webinar organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department. Head of the Mechanical Engineering department, Dr Puneet Gupta and Dr Ritivik Dobriyal were present at the event.