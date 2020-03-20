AICC, SNS hail State Govt’s implementation of SC order on reservation in promotions

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Mar: In a press release issued today by Brig KG Behl (Retd), President, AICC and Sanyukta Nagrik Sangathan, the State Government has been congratulated for implementing the Supreme Court judgement on reservations in promotions, for which an agitation had been undertaken by the employees. The associations that had been pressing for its implementation have also been lauded by SNS and AICC.

Behl recalled that the Constitution provided reservation for the SC/ST community only for ten years, which had been regularly extended although it was ultimately to go in a phased manner. Some time ago, it was felt that the benefit of reservation was not reaching the grassroots level and certain sections were enjoying at the costs of others. As such, efforts were made to remove ‘Creamy Layer’, but it had not served the full purpose. Demanding reservations in promotion was another way of skimming benefits by the ‘creamy layer’, which denied the benefits of reservation to percolate to the grass root levels, while adversely affecting those in non-reserved classes, also. As, in the long run, reservations had to go, it needed to be done in a phased manner. Not allowing reservation in promotions was one such way. The Supreme Court had correctly given its judgment on not allowing reservation in promotions.