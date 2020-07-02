AIIMS Rishikesh holds Felicitation Event on Doctors’ Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 1 Jul: On the occasion of Doctors’ Day, today, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Professor Ravikant said that the job of a doctor was also to teach. The doctor in the true sense is one who learns and teaches throughout his life with the spirit of service. He said that doctors have to focus themselves on Desire to Learn and Desire to Teach. The doctor should always keep a strong grip on his subject by learning and teaching.

He said that the Corona epidemic had taught them to face challenges, and the doctors have accepted this challenge and were engaged in the treatment of Covid patients day and night. He said that the life of a doctor is considered to be dedicated to serving others. Therefore, every doctor needs to develop a sense of service and dedication.

Medical Superintendent Professor UB Mishra said the doctors engaged in serving corona patients during the time of global epidemic were no less than warriors. He said the epidemic was like a war and every doctor a warrior.

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on 1 July every year on the birth anniversary of renowned doctor of West Bengal, Dr BC Roy. The practice began in 1991. Dr Roy was conferred the Bharat Ratna on 4 February, 1961, for his distinguished work and achievements in the field of medicine.

Director Ravikant presented citations to more than a dozen physicians of the institute who have performed excellent service. Dean, Academics, Professor Manoj Gupta, Dr Deepjyoti Kalita, Dr Prasanna Kumar Panda, Dr Madhur Uniyal, Dr Puneet Gupta, Dr Anubha Aggarwal, Dr Sulekha Rawat, Prof Kim Jacob Manon, Prof Shalini Rao, Prof SK Aggarwal, Prof Latika Mohan, Dr Mukesh Chand Bairwa, Dr Mahendra Singh, Dr Pradeep Aggarwal, Dr Yogesh Arvind Bahurupi, Dr Itish Patnaik, Dr Rajneesh Arora, Dr Pooja Bhadoria, Dr Puneeth T and Dr Sandeep Saini, etc., were present.

At an another programme, more than half a dozen physicians of the institute, including the AIIMS Director, were also felicitated on Doctor’s Day by Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain, the Lions Club and Dev Bhoomi Rotary Club Rishikesh.