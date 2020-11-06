AIIMS Rishikesh offers robotic surgery for prostate cancer

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 4 Nov: For the patients of bladder, prostate and kidney cancer, the Urology Department of AIIMS Rishikesh is equipped with the latest technology for diagnosis and treatment of urological malignancies, and it also boasts of the state of the art Da Vinci robotic system for minimally invasive surgeries.

Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive approach which allows complex surgeries to be performed with precision, with minimal morbidity to the patients, and the patients can be discharged, early as compared to the conventional open surgeries. It has high-tech technology based treatment with the facility of Robotic surgery to diagnose the disease. During the surgery performed with this technique, while the risk of exposure is minimal, the patient is also discharged from the hospital early.

The Urology Department of AIIMS Rishikesh has all the medical facilities and high technology for the diagnosis of urological cancers affecting urinary diseases, bladder, kidney, prostate, penis and testicles. In this department, surgery is also done with the help of robot based on new techniques of patients suffering from kidney, bladder and prostate cancer related to urinary disease.

Regarding this, AIIMS Director Professor Ravikant said that all the world class medical facilities based on state-of-the-art and excellent technology are available for diagnosis of urological cancer based on detailed investigations at AIIMS Rishikesh. He said that AIIMS is the only health institution in the state that facilitates robotic assisted surgery to patients suffering from kidney, bladder and prostate cancer. Experienced doctors are working in the Urology Department of the institute for the treatment of cancer related diseases of urinary tract and male reproductive organs of men and women.

Associate Professor Dr Ankur Mittal, Head of Department of Urology, AIIMS Rishikesh, explained that the most common problem in urinary disorders is associated with prostate carcinoma. The prostate gland is found in men. It is a small gland, which weighs about 20 grams. With age, diseases start to develop in this gland. In the elderly stage, this problem arising from urinary disease takes the form of cancer. In India, 8-9 percent suffer from kidney cancer. This figure is the highest compared to other countries of Asia.

Problems while urinating, blood in urine, blood in the semen, discomfort in the pelvic area and pain in the spinal region are symptoms of cancer. Prostate cancer is diagnosed through screening, digital rectal examination and blood tests.

Symptoms of kidney cancer include blood in urine, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, fever and lump in abdomen.

Dr Mittal said that due to lack of medical resources and lack of awareness, prostate cancer mortality in India is higher than other countries. Due to negligence towards its symptoms, the disease becomes advanced by the time medical help is sought. He said that treatment of all types of diseases related to kidney, bladder, penis and testicles are available in the Urology Department of AIIMS. In addition, surgical removal of the prostate (radical prostatectomy), radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy facilities are also available. Dr Mittal said that the Da Vinci Robot is now being used in prostate, bladder and kidney surgery using new techniques. He said that despite the ongoing pandemic, the Urology Department of AIIMS is running its Patient Clinic on all working days of the week and surgeries are being performed for those who need it.