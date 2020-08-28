AIIMS Rishikesh offers tele-consultation for Covid-19 related depression

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 26 Aug: For people affected by complaints such as side effects, fear or depression due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, AIIMS Rishikesh has started tele-consultations to give proper advice on overcoming these problems.

It is often seen that many people are being affected mentally by the ill effects of the Covid epidemic. Apart from mental health, due to this epidemic people are going through the problem of future financial worries and depression. AIIMS Rishikesh has now started a system of tele-consultations to give proper advice to such people.

In this regard, Professor Ravi Kant, Director, AIIMS, said that the panic of the corona epidemic has had its effects most on children, senior citizens and health workers. In such a situation, people who have seen their relatives and other close ones suffering from this disease, or those who have gone through quarantine, sometimes go through mental depression. At the same time, due to financial constraints, people are worried about their families. In this way, many kinds of questions arise in the minds of people.

There are also those in the habit of drinking alcohol, using drugs and contemplating suicide. Such people should contact the telecom OPD of the institute. In this OPD, specialist doctors of AIIMS will solve people’s problems by giving proper consultation.

It is worth noting that the Members of Tele Consultation team are HOD of Trauma Surgery Department Prof Qamar Azam, HOD of Psychiatry Department Prof Ravi Gupta, Dr Anidya Das, and Dr Ajay Kumar, in collaboration with Chairman of Afifa Foundation Agha Mashkur Nizami.