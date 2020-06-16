AIIMS Rishikesh resumes Dialysis, Chemotherapy facilities

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 15 Jun: Dialysis and chemotherapy facilities have been resumed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. These had been suspended due to the lockdown.

Due to the circumstances arising out of the global epidemic, the common patients were not able to reach the hospital during the lockdown. Also, chemotherapy for cancer patients was suspended due to the increased risk of Covid infection. It was the same for those requiring dialysis.

Now, in the first phase of unlock, the AIIMS administration has started reopening the doors of medical facilities for common patients. It may be noted that the General OPD of the Department of Psychiatry is also being started again in AIIMS from tomorrow, even as the radiotherapy facility has been continuing since before.

Professor UB Mishra, Dean of Hospital Administration, AIIMS Rishikesh, said that in the initial period, separate wards have been created within AIIMS campus for dialysis and chemotherapy treatment. Patients undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis would, however, need to undergo a Covid screening system. To avoid inconvenience, patients have to register on the AIIMS website or through AIIMS telemedicine numbers.