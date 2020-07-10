AIIMS Rishikesh sets up Pediatric Neurology Division

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 9 Jul: Congenital genetic diseases in young children will now be treated in AIIMS Rishikesh as well. For this, the AIIMS administration has set up a new neurology division in the Department of Pediatrics. Till now the facility for treatment of such diseases was not available in any hospital in Uttarakhand.

Many children with neurological disorders were previously forced to go to AIIMS, New Delhi, or PGIMER, Chandigarh. Moreover, many children coming from poor families were previously unable to reach these premier institutes, as a result of which they used to suffer from a lot of morbidities and even death in some cases.

Professor Ravi Kant, Director of AIIMS, Rishikesh, has stressed the fact that a huge number of children suffering from various neurological disorders will benefit immensely by these services. The Pediatric Neurology Division will provide state of the art and comprehensive health care services for children with epilepsy, cerebral palsy, encephalitis, headache, muscular disorders, autoimmune, and other complex neurological disorders. He also revealed that AIIMS Rishikesh has initiated the DM (Pediatric Neurology) superspecialty course to train future leaders in the field of child nerurology. This is the fourth government institute in India to start this prestigious course in India and the first in Uttarakhand.

As a part of the commitment towards providing 24X7 neurological services for a child coming to AIIMS, Rishikesh, the division will run OPD in the morning and five specialty clinics catering to children suffering from various neurological disorders. The division is also well equipped with an inpatient facility for admitting sick children with neurological problems and providing them with all advanced treatment options.

Head of this Department, Associate Professor Dr Indar Kumar Sharwat said that, in the future, the Pediatric Neurology Division envisages initiating a Pediatric Epilepsy Monitoring Unit to provide high-end therapeutic technologies for children with difficult to treat epilepsy, like dietary therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and epilepsy surgery. Also, the division will initiate a comprehensive neuro-rehabilitation centre for children with multiple disabilities to provide them various developmental and behavioral therapies under one roof.