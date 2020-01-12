AIIMS Rishikesh to celebrate Swami Vivekanand’s Birth Anniversary with blood donation camp

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 10 Dec: Various programmes will take place at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, here, on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, National Youth Day. A marathon will be run and a blood donation camp organised. Governor Baby Rani Maurya will be the Chief Guest. A press conference was addressed, today, by Director, AIIMS, Professor Ravi Kant on the subject. He stated that the objective of the institute is to take Swami Vivekananda’s ideas to the youth through this event. He said that Swami Vivekananda was a great thinker and an inspiration to the youth. He said doctors, faculty and other employees of the institute would participate at the proposed event. A Healthy Uttarakhand programme would be organised in the morning. Guests would deliberate on ensuring the participation of the future generation in making Uttarakhand’s state health policy. Cultural programmes would also be organised. There would be a special performance by the Army Band from Raiwala Cantt. He particularly invited the citizens of Rishikesh and nearby areas to the programme. Deputy Director, Administration, Anshuman Gupta, Programme Coordinator Dr Vinod, Dr Mohit Tayal, and Senior Administrative Officer Harish Mohan Thapliyal were also present on the occasion.