AIIMS Rishikesh to launch Air Ambulance Service

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jul: AIIMS Rishikesh is going to launch its Air Ambulance facility very soon. After getting permission from the DGCA, a 6-seater helicopter made a trial landing here on Tuesday. Chief Minister TS Rawat will inaugurate this facility. The entire state is expected to benefit from the facility.

Serious patients from far-flung areas of the state can now be brought directly to AIIMS Rishikesh by the Air Ambulance. This is good news for the people of those areas of Uttarakhand that are prone to disasters. Permission has been granted by the Director General of Civil Aviation for helicopter landing at AIIMS Rishikesh. Air Aviation’s 6 seater chopper made a successful landing here on Tuesday. After this achievement, AIIMS Rishikesh will be the first government health institute in the country where the air ambulance facility will be available.

It is important that in cases of serious problems like heart attack, brain stroke and trauma, the patient is brought to the hospital very quickly. This facility will prove to be a lifesaver for all such patients.

On this occasion, Professor Ravikant, Director of AIIMS, said that this has been made possible because of the Chief Minister’s visionary thinking regarding health facilities.

Earlier, helipads of IDPL and Jolly Grant were used to bring patients from far-flung areas of the state to AIIMS. Professor Ravi Kant flew to AIIMS from Jolly Grant. He was accompanied by Civil Aviation Advisor to the Government of Uttarakhand, Captain Deep Srivastava. Capt Srivastava said that this was a dream project of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The trial landing had been a complete success.

In-charge of Aviation and Air Rescue Services of AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dr Madhur Uniyal said that the institute would work with the state government, to provide immediate treatment to the victims of disaster and road accidents in any part of the state. In view of this, the helipad had been made on the campus for such flights.

Also present on this occasion were Dean, Academic, Prof Manoj Gupta, Dean, Hospital Administration, Prof UB Mishra, Deputy Director, Administration, Anshuman Gupta, Prof Brijendra Singh, Prof Qamar Azam, Superintending Engineer Anurag Singh, Dr Balaram Omar, PRO Harish Mohan Thapliyal, Registrar Rajiv Chaudhary and other faculty members.