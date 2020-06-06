All commercial establishments in Dehradun city to be closed today, Sunday

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehra8dun, 5 Jun: District Magistrate Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava has directed that, in view of the protective measures to prevent the spread of Corona infection in Dehradun district, all establishments and shops located under the Municipal Corporation area would remain completely closed. During this period, sanitisation work would be done by the Municipal Corporation in and around establishments, shops, all offices and public places within its jurisdiction.

However, OPDs in various government and private hospitals would function as on other days during these two days.

Srivastava further clarified that on Saturday and Sunday, only medical shops, dairies and grocery stores would be allowed to open. No other establishments would be permitted to open during Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, while the number of active cases of Corona in Dehradun has gone up to 347, now, it means, technically, Dehradun is already in the red zone although the government and the district administration have not made any announcement in this regard!

Today, 342 migrants who arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport via various flights from different parts of the country were all sent to hotel quarantine. At the same time, 277 persons from different states were sent to various destinations from Jolly Grant Airport today.