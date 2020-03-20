All Malls to be closed till 31 March

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Mar: Even as the second confirmed case of Corona Virus was reported, today, in Uttarakhand, the Government of Uttarakhand has decided to take even more strict preventive measures against its possible spread. A Cabinet meeting held here took several decisions in this regard.

Government spokesman and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik briefed the media on the decisions taken by the government for control of COVID-19.

Kaushik disclosed that all the shopping malls in the state had been directed to shut operations till 31 March. In addition, it was decided to closely monitor foreigners coming to Rishikesh and Tehri districts.

He also stated that Chief Secretary would monitor the situation every day while the Chief Minister would review the situation every alternate day. If required, the guest houses and stadia of Kumaon Development Corporation Limited and Garhwal Development Corporation Limited would be used as quarantine sites for Corona patients and those suspected of having it.

All the MLAs would contribute Rs 15 lakhs, each, from their MLA funds to the Chief Medical Officer of their respective districts. This amount would be used if needed to deal with the situation.

He also stated that an appeal had been issued by the government that all the private sector enterprises make such arrangements that a large number of people did not gather in their offices and compounds. In case anyone is seen to have symptoms akin to Corona infection, they ought to be reported to the authorities and the hospitals.

In addition, the government also urged the people not to panic but be alert and careful. The government would ensure availability of all essential supplies and there was no need for panic buying of essential items.

The Cabinet also held a discussion on the report on the roster of reservations in various posts of direct recruitment. Now the first post in the roster would be the reserved post in place of general post, Kaushik added.

The Cabinet has also decided to hold the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly in Dehradun.